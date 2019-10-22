|
DiSANTO, GRACE (RAFANELLI)
87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Warwick, RI on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Dominic DiSanto (Ret. PPD), to whom she was married for 57 years. Born in Molfetta, Italy she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Filomena (Calo) Rafanelli. Grace was a graduate of North Providence High School and was a long time employee of the Providence School Department. She was a parishioner of St Ann's Church and most recently, knit comfort shawls for shut ins and sick members of the parish as a member of the Women's Club.
She is survived by her loving children, Carl DiSanto and his wife Mary Beth, Paul DiSanto and his wife Lynne Pike DiSanto, Victor DiSanto and his wife Patti and Lucretia DiSanto. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Amy Cabrera and her husband Aldo, Laura, Greg and Joe DiSanto, Alex DiSanto and his wife Cassie, Kristina Irons and her husband Austin, Grace and Sam Jones and dear twin great-granddaughters, Ava and Stella Cabrera. She was the sister of the late Anthony and Anne Rafanelli.
Her funeral will be Friday, October 25th at 9am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Jersey Sharing Network at www.njsharingnetwork.org. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019