|
|
SPELLMAN, GRACE E. (MULLIN)
90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lawrence J. Spellman, DMD. Born in Milford, MA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas F. and Cecelia (Duane) Mullin. Grace was the loving and devoted mother of Grace E. Graustein, Lawrence J. Spellman, Jr., Dorothy A. Spellman DeStefano, Donald J. Spellman, Thomas F. Spellman, Duane J. Spellman, James E. Spellman, Heather M. Spellman and the late Damien S. Spellman. She leaves 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren all of whom she cherished. Grace was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive Seekonk, MA. Burial will follow in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth, MA. VISITATION is Friday from 4-7 p.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Memorial donations may be made to Dana Faber Head and Neck Treatment Center, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020