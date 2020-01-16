The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
385 Central Avenue
Seekonk, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Spellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace E. (Mullin) Spellman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace E. (Mullin) Spellman Obituary
SPELLMAN, GRACE E. (MULLIN)
90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lawrence J. Spellman, DMD. Born in Milford, MA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas F. and Cecelia (Duane) Mullin. Grace was the loving and devoted mother of Grace E. Graustein, Lawrence J. Spellman, Jr., Dorothy A. Spellman DeStefano, Donald J. Spellman, Thomas F. Spellman, Duane J. Spellman, James E. Spellman, Heather M. Spellman and the late Damien S. Spellman. She leaves 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren all of whom she cherished. Grace was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive Seekonk, MA. Burial will follow in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth, MA. VISITATION is Friday from 4-7 p.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Memorial donations may be made to Dana Faber Head and Neck Treatment Center, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now