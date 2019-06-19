Home

Hambly Funeral Home
30 Red Cross Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
(410) 846-0698
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hambly Funeral Home
30 Red Cross Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Hambly Funeral Home
30 Red Cross Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary s Church
Spring Street at Memorial Boulevard
Newport, RI
Grace Helen (Woodall) Szaro


Grace Helen (Woodall) Szaro Obituary
Szaro, Grace Helen (Woodall)
Grace H. (Woodall) Szaro 73, of N. Kingstown, RI passed away on 6/16/19. Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of Marvin and Louise (Sherwood) Woodall from Newport's Fifth Ward. Grace lived and worked in Newport during much of her life.as a Real Estate Agent in Newport and is survived by son and daughter Joseph A Lungarelli, Lauren (Lungarelli) Cone, and family. Grace will be loved and missed by all who knew her. For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019
