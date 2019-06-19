|
Szaro, Grace Helen (Woodall)
Grace H. (Woodall) Szaro 73, of N. Kingstown, RI passed away on 6/16/19. Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of Marvin and Louise (Sherwood) Woodall from Newport's Fifth Ward. Grace lived and worked in Newport during much of her life.as a Real Estate Agent in Newport and is survived by son and daughter Joseph A Lungarelli, Lauren (Lungarelli) Cone, and family. Grace will be loved and missed by all who knew her. For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019