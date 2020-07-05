1/1
Grace I. (Gardiner) Babcock
BABCOCK, GRACE I. (GARDINER)
92, passed June 30, 2020. Wife of the late Walter E. Babcock; mother of Gary F. Babcock and Debra A. Brown; grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 9; great-great-grandmother of 6. Predeceased by 5 siblings. Visitation Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020
10 – 11 am, Service at 11 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Private interment at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or the Kent County Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1215, Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
