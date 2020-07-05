BABCOCK, GRACE I. (GARDINER)
92, passed June 30, 2020. Wife of the late Walter E. Babcock; mother of Gary F. Babcock and Debra A. Brown; grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 9; great-great-grandmother of 6. Predeceased by 5 siblings. Visitation Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020
10 – 11 am, Service at 11 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Private interment at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or the Kent County Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1215, Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com