RICHARDSON, GRACE M.
78, of Cumberland, passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late David C. Richardson. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Cahill) Oliver. She was an avid Patriots fan, especially Julian Edelman. What she enjoyed most of all was the time she spent with her family. She is survived by her children, Karen Fiorillo and her husband Mark, Robin Feather and her husband Bryan, Dr. David H. Richardson, Kelly Hemenway and her husband Peter, her sister, Maureen Yuski, her brother, William Oliver, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Patricia Ketchem and Donald Oliver. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service Saturday at 10:30AM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 31, 2019