Grace M. (McDonald) Sowa
SOWA, GRACE M. (McDONALD)
95, formerly of Lincoln, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Saint Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of seventy years to the late Dr. Joseph P. Sowa, D.M.D.
She is survived by her loving children, Joseph Jonathan Sowa and his wife Pamela, Donald J. Sowa and his wife Kathleen, and Dr. Thomas J. Sowa, DC, all of Cumberland; Dr. Stephen J. Sowa, DMD and his wife Dr. Marta Sowa, MD, of Warwick, Dr. C. Alan Sowa, DC and his wife Theresa, of Lincoln; and Dr. David E. Sowa, MD and his wife Elise of Southington, CT. she was devoted to her sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of Col. Vincent McDonald of Fairfax, VA, and Michael Skenyon of Lincoln, and the late Thomas McDonald, Joseph McDonald and Francis McDonald.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
August 14, 2020
Grace was all that her name denotes. She was a kind,loving,and devoted wife,mother and grandmother and a loving and devoted daughter ,and sister .May she Rest In Peace.
Joan McDonald
Family
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
