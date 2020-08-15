SOWA, GRACE M. (McDONALD)
95, formerly of Lincoln, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Saint Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of seventy years to the late Dr. Joseph P. Sowa, D.M.D.
She is survived by her loving children, Joseph Jonathan Sowa and his wife Pamela, Donald J. Sowa and his wife Kathleen, and Dr. Thomas J. Sowa, DC, all of Cumberland; Dr. Stephen J. Sowa, DMD and his wife Dr. Marta Sowa, MD, of Warwick, Dr. C. Alan Sowa, DC and his wife Theresa, of Lincoln; and Dr. David E. Sowa, MD and his wife Elise of Southington, CT. she was devoted to her sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of Col. Vincent McDonald of Fairfax, VA, and Michael Skenyon of Lincoln, and the late Thomas McDonald, Joseph McDonald and Francis McDonald.
