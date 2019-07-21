Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
649 Hartford Avenue
Providence, RI
Grace (DiTommaso) Paoletta

Grace (DiTommaso) Paoletta Obituary
PAOLETTA, GRACE (DiTOMMASO)
89, of Chalkstone Avenue, Providence passed away July 18, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Angelo Paoletta.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Mary (Scivani) DiTommaso.
Grace was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. She started work at Davol Rubber and left there to become a stay at home mom caring for her children, which was her pride and joy. Later, she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 14 years before retiring in 1991.
She was the mother of John, Paul, Angelo and Vinny Paoletta and grandmother of Joseph, Angela, Christopher and Katherine. She was also the sister of the late Nicholas and Antonette DiTommaso.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 8:30 am in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in Holy Cross Church, 649 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial to follow in the R.I. Veteran Cemetery, Exeter. VISITATION MONDAY 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's memory to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St. #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or www.parkinsonfoundation.org. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019
