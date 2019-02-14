Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:45 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
33 Division St.
Manville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Iacona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace R. (Mancuso) Iacona

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Grace R. (Mancuso) Iacona Obituary
IACONA, GRACE R. (MANCUSO)
80, of North Providence, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John A. Iacona. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Celia (Calabrese) Mancuso.
Grace was a member of the North Providence West Ladies Auxiliary and an avid Red Sox fan. She devoted herself to her family, and she especially loved watching her grandsons play baseball and attending her granddaughters' recitals.
Besides her husband of 58 years, she is survived by her son, John A. Iacona, Jr., and his wife Phyllis; a daughter, Gina M. Winn, and her husband Richard; six grandchildren, Gianna Kandalaft, and her husband John, John Ralph, Matthew LaButti and Sarah, Rachel and Aliana Winn; two great-grandchildren, Isobel and Hannah Kandalaft, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Michael Mancuso.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Visiting hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now