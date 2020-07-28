Lemon, Grace R

Passed away recently at 94 years of age who had been a long time resident of Smithfield. She was the wife of David J Lemon and was born in Central Falls March 27, 1926. She was the daughter of Frederick W Castle and Lillian Barnsley Castle. She was a 1969 graduate of the University of RI with a BA in English. She was an employee of the RI Dept of Employment Security as Coordinator of Employer Services from 1971 to 1986 upon her retirement. She was a member of the Greenville Baptist Church, Greenville Public Library, RI Geneological Society, Lancashire Family History Society of England, former Member of the Board of Governors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Providence and The National Cathedral Association. She is predeceased by her husband David J Lemon and 9 siblings. Grace was an avid devotee of literature, history, poetry, music and classic films. She is survived by multiple neices and nephews. In lieu of a memorial service at this time for reason of Corona Virus restrictions please send contributions in her name to either the Greenville Baptist Church or Greenville Public Library.



