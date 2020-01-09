The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
7:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
Cranston, RI
Grace V. "Ginny" (Guillette) Roberts Obituary
ROBERTS, GRACE "GINNY" (GUILLETTE) V.
95, of Warwick, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully January 2, 2020 at the Brentwood Nursing Home, Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late William C. Roberts. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Henry A. and Grace (Bouchard) Guillette. Ginny was a graduate of Cranston High School East Class of 1942. Mrs. Roberts was a book keeper for H.B. Alarm Systems Inc. in Warwick before retiring. She previously was employed in the supply department at Quonset Point for many years. Ginny is survived by her beloved son Mark D. Lee and his wife Joyce of Florida, her beloved son-in-law John D. Bourque, her loving grandchildren, Renee Bourque Moniz, Andrea L. Bourque and Christopher M. Lee and her loving great grandchild Lillian K. Moniz. She was the mother of the late Nancy Lee Bourque. Her funeral is Saturday at 7:45 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, Cranston. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery. VISITATION FRIDAY 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Marisa's Mission P.O. Box 850061 Braintree, MA. 02185. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
