FERRELL , GRACIE
94 of New London, CT passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. She was born in Raleigh, NC and was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Ada (Perry) Cooley. She was married to the late Sylvester Ferrell for 74 years.
Gracie was a resident of Providence, RI for many years, where she worked at several jewelry manufacturers. Gracie enjoyed her family, going to church and cooking, especially the best fried chicken.
She leaves a loving son John Ferrell and daughter-in-law Joyce. She has 2 adult grandchildren, Jason Ferrell and Dionne Symonds, her husband Gerry. Gracie is also survived by 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, sister Mary Alice Vesey and brother Rev. Dr. W. Braxton Cooley his wife Iris. She was predeceased by her husband Sylvester, daughter Virginia and 3 sons, Alvester, Raymond and James Ferrell. She was the twin sister of the late Lacey McNair, sister Ruby Cooley, brothers James and Sidney Cooley.
When she could no longer remain home at Huntington Towers, she transitioned to Beechwood for long term care, where she enjoyed activities and the wonderful compassionate care takers.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5, from 11am-12pm at A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be private. For online guestbook, visit marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020