Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gracie Ferrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gracie Ferrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gracie Ferrell Obituary
FERRELL , GRACIE
94 of New London, CT passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. She was born in Raleigh, NC and was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Ada (Perry) Cooley. She was married to the late Sylvester Ferrell for 74 years.
Gracie was a resident of Providence, RI for many years, where she worked at several jewelry manufacturers. Gracie enjoyed her family, going to church and cooking, especially the best fried chicken.
She leaves a loving son John Ferrell and daughter-in-law Joyce. She has 2 adult grandchildren, Jason Ferrell and Dionne Symonds, her husband Gerry. Gracie is also survived by 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, sister Mary Alice Vesey and brother Rev. Dr. W. Braxton Cooley his wife Iris. She was predeceased by her husband Sylvester, daughter Virginia and 3 sons, Alvester, Raymond and James Ferrell. She was the twin sister of the late Lacey McNair, sister Ruby Cooley, brothers James and Sidney Cooley.
When she could no longer remain home at Huntington Towers, she transitioned to Beechwood for long term care, where she enjoyed activities and the wonderful compassionate care takers.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5, from 11am-12pm at A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be private. For online guestbook, visit marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gracie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -