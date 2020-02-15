|
|
COLEMAN, C.F.D, CPT. GREGORY J.
57, of Charlestown, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence, after a courageous battle with occupational cancer. He was the beloved husband of Jules S. (Ransley) Coleman. Born in Providence, Gregory was the son of Lawrence P. and Lynda J. (Unsworth) Coleman of Florida. He also leaves behind his loving son Tyler D. Coleman and his wife Katie with their son Theodore of Florida. He was the stepfather of Charlotte Quinn of NH. Gregory was the dear brother of Laury Coleman and her husband Bill Ehlert of Richmond. He was the loving uncle of Jennifer Senape of Wakefield and Kevin Ehlert of Cranston. Gregory also leaves behind his two loving dogs, Frankie and George.
Mr. Coleman was an active Captain of the Cranston Fire Department Local 1363. Prior to Cranston, he served on the East Greenwich Fire Department and was a Charter Member. He was a U.S Marine Veteran, active from May 1981 until September 1986. Gregory was a Sergeant of Unit 2D Force Recon Marine Company, was a Veteran of Operation Urgent Fury, Grenada, and earned a Purple Heart in the 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombings.
His Funeral Service, followed by Military Honors, will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RI State Association of Firefighters Line of Duty Death Fund, 1865 Smith Street, North Providence 02911 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2020