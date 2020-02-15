The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cpt. Gregory J. COLEMAN C.F.D

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cpt. Gregory J. COLEMAN C.F.D Obituary
COLEMAN, C.F.D, CPT. GREGORY J.
57, of Charlestown, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence, after a courageous battle with occupational cancer. He was the beloved husband of Jules S. (Ransley) Coleman. Born in Providence, Gregory was the son of Lawrence P. and Lynda J. (Unsworth) Coleman of Florida. He also leaves behind his loving son Tyler D. Coleman and his wife Katie with their son Theodore of Florida. He was the stepfather of Charlotte Quinn of NH. Gregory was the dear brother of Laury Coleman and her husband Bill Ehlert of Richmond. He was the loving uncle of Jennifer Senape of Wakefield and Kevin Ehlert of Cranston. Gregory also leaves behind his two loving dogs, Frankie and George.
Mr. Coleman was an active Captain of the Cranston Fire Department Local 1363. Prior to Cranston, he served on the East Greenwich Fire Department and was a Charter Member. He was a U.S Marine Veteran, active from May 1981 until September 1986. Gregory was a Sergeant of Unit 2D Force Recon Marine Company, was a Veteran of Operation Urgent Fury, Grenada, and earned a Purple Heart in the 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombings.
His Funeral Service, followed by Military Honors, will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RI State Association of Firefighters Line of Duty Death Fund, 1865 Smith Street, North Providence 02911 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now