Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Cranston, RI
POULOS, GREGORY J.
89, formerly of Warwick, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was the long time companion of 36 years to Anna Trandicosta. Born in Providence, son of the late James and Eleftheria (Papaioannou) Poulos. Gregory proudly served in the United States Coast Guard, Merchant Marine. Gregory was employed as an Iron Worker and a member of Local 37 until his retirement. He enjoyed family gatherings, sports, playing cards and bingo. He was proud of his Greek heritage. He also adored his cats, Maybel and Anna.
Gregory is survived by his children, Debra Poulos of Warwick, Gregory Poulos of North Providence, Deltah Corsini and her husband Bob of Florida and Alva Poulos and his wife Karen of Cranston. He has 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, he was the brother of the late Mary Fidele, Nicholas Poulos, Christ Poulos, Helen Buckner, William Poulos, Elizabeth Papadopoulos. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 9:00 am followed by his funeral service at 10:00 am in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will follow in North Burial Ground, Providence. VISITING HOURS will be held on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 245 Waterman Ave, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 OR Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
