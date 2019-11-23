|
LAMOREAUX, GREGORY
68, of East Greenwich, lost his tough battle with esophageal cancer and passed away on November 21, 2019. He was a devoted husband of 38 years to his wife Nancy.
Born in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Willard & LuVere Lamoreaux. He was a 1972 graduate of the University Delaware and was awarded the Outstanding Alumni Award in 2011.
An accomplished swimmer, his life-long passions always involved the water. Greg was a USA Swimming & local NCAA lead referee. His stellar reputation and success led him to run multiple championship meets across the country. He was inducted the RI Aquatic Hall of Fame in 2016.
Greg was a 20-year board member of the Greenwich Club. He enjoyed spending time at the Jersey Shore, Narragansett Beach or Pompano Beach, FL. He was an avid fan, of the Yankees, the Patriots, and Providence College Basketball. His favorite sport to support though, was anything his two daughters were participating in. He was always their biggest cheerleader.
In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his two daughters Kristina Parry and her husband Eric and Kelly Lamoreaux and his brother Ralph Lamoreaux and wife Leslie.
Funeral service Monday November 25th at 11:00 am in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Sunday November 24th from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Swim Across America Rhode Island, c/o Swim Office Providence College, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, RI 02918.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019