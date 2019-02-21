|
|
SHEPARD, GREGORY P.
65, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Nancy S. (Leach) Shepard.
His funeral will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 8:45am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5-8pm.
For complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019