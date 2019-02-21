Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Ave.
Greenville, RI
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:45 AM
TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Ave.
Greenville, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
80 Farnum Pike
Smithfield, RI
SHEPARD, GREGORY P.
65, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Nancy S. (Leach) Shepard.
His funeral will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 8:45am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5-8pm.
TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
