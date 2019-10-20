|
|
Tidd, Gregory Walker
DOB: 11-4-46
Gregory Walker Tidd Sr. passed away on 10-11-19 at Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough Maine
after a long and arduous battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.
Greg was an outdoorsman at heart and he loved to fish and hunt throughout his life.
He worked hard and made many sacrifices to provide for his family.
Spending much of his life in Rhode Island he eventually followed his dream to move to Maine and live on a farm with his family in Cutler.
He is survived by first wife Elaine, their four children Jeffrey Tidd, Kimberly (Tidd) Harrington, Gregory Tidd Jr., and Mark Tidd; Diana Markley, their children Sylvia Tidd and Gus Tidd, Diana's children Devra and Desi Markley, his grandchildren Eric Tidd, Jesse Tidd, Finn Tidd, Emily Rogan, Lucy Tidd, Jacob Tidd, Ethan Tidd, and Kyla Tidd. He will be missed by all.
There will be a celebration of Greg's life later this Fall in Rhode Island.
May he rest in peace.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019