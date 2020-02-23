The Providence Journal Obituaries
Services

Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map

Guido A. Codagnone

Guido A. Codagnone Obituary
CODAGNONE, GUIDO A.
89, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Beatrice H. (Massey) Codagnone. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Luigi and Antonetta (Palma) Codagnone.
Guido worked as a supervisor at Universal Optical for many years retiring in 1991. He then worked part-time at Technic retiring in 2019. He was a veteran of the R.I. Air National Guard serving from 1951-1957. Guido grew up on Federal Hill in Providence and was a graduate of Central High School. He was a UTC member and member of the Elks and the Manton Seniors. He was an avid fan of all New England sports teams. He also loved to eat, dance and most of all loved his family.
Guido leaves his longtime companion Teresa Saravo of Johnston, and he was the loving father of Thomas O'Malley and his wife Donna of East Providence, Don O'Malley of Arkansas and the late Evelyn Levesque; dear father-in-law of Robert Levesque of Pawtucket; cherished grandfather of Michael Levesque and his wife Michelle of Uxbridge, MA, Kimberly Lisi and her husband Gregory of Cranston, Brendon O'Malley and his wife Angel of North Carolina, Alison Boeglin and her husband Alex of Andover, MA, and great grandfather of Zachary and Gabrielle Lisi, Hunter and Corey Levesque. He was the brother of the late Norma Codagnone.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by Burial with Military Honors in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (R.I. Chapter APDA) PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
