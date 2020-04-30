|
CONTI, GUIDO
89, of Chalkstone Ave., Providence, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Charlesgate Nursing Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Lucy (Costantino) Conti. Born in Montecassino, Italy, he was the son of the late Laurito and Maria (Varlese) Conti.
Guido was a self-employed real estate investor; and a member of Santa Maria dePrata Society in Cranston.
Besides his wife Lucy, he was the devoted father of Maria N. Chionchio and her husband James of Cranston, Lisa A. Cattani of Cranston and Tina Karpowitz of Providence; cherished grandfather of Neil Chionchio, PFD (Felicia), Emily Luong (Tony), David Cattani, Lauren Cattani, and Lukas Karpowitz; loving great-grandfather of Lorenzo and Lucca Chionchio and Olive Luong; and dear brother of Alfred Conti of Cranston, Antonetta Gasper of SC and the late Rocco and Emilio Conti.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Children's Friend & Services, 153 Summer St., Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020