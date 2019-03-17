The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guido Fargiorgio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guido Fargiorgio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Guido Fargiorgio Obituary
FARGIORGIO, GUIDO
90, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, March 14th, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Simone and Giuliana Silvia (Capirchio) Fargiorgio. Guido was the loving father of Simone Fargiorgio, Anna Rita Cirelli and Antonella Jenmail. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 19th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://main.acsevents.org/goto/simonemakesstrides (for breast cancer research.) Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now