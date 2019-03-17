|
|
FARGIORGIO, GUIDO
90, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, March 14th, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Simone and Giuliana Silvia (Capirchio) Fargiorgio. Guido was the loving father of Simone Fargiorgio, Anna Rita Cirelli and Antonella Jenmail. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 19th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://main.acsevents.org/goto/simonemakesstrides (for breast cancer research.) Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019