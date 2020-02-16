The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Guiseppe A. "Joe" Creta

Guiseppe A. "Joe" Creta Obituary
CRETA, GUISEPPE "JOE" A.
57, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Lori Jo (Vessella) Creta. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Liberato and Dorothy (Vallande) Creta. He is also survived by his loving children, Sara A. Creta of East Hampton, MA and Guiseppe A. Creta of Wiscasset, ME; dear aunt Mary Vallande; and his beloved dog Gizmo.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Tuesday at 9:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
