WATTLES, Gurdon Bayne
85, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Newport Hospital. He was the loving husband of Kathleen (Knudson) Wattles to whom he was married for 20 years.
Born in New York, NY, the son of the late Gurdon W. and Elizabeth (Bayne) Wattles he was a longtime resident of Little Compton.
At the core of his life was his loving family, his wife, Kathy, daughter, Elizabeth "Wendy" Wilkes; sons, Gurdon "Stan" Wattles and his wife Jill DeWare and Alexander Wattles; two stepdaughters, Kimberly Anderson and her husband Robert and Kirsten Stephens; twelve grandchildren, Robert, Christopher, Matthew and Elizabeth "Sweet Pea", Alexander, Bennett, Lucas and Caroline Wattles, Sam Anderson and Isaiah, Spencer and Quinten Stephens and three great-grandchildren, CJ, Jacquelyn and Everleigh Rose Wilkes.
Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
