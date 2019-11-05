|
|
HURLEY, GUY W.
Guy W. Hurley, 75, of North Kingstown, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son to the late John J. and Marie Hurley. Calling hours will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI 02893. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowessett Rd., Warwick RI 02886. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Guy's memory can be made to Hope Hospice 1085 Main Street, Providence RI 02904 or The Autism Project, 1516 Atwood Avenue, Johnston RI 02919. For a full obituary and online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019