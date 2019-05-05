Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
North Burial Ground
5 Branch Avenue
Providence, RI
Gwendolyn M. Hart Obituary
HART, GWENDOLYN M.
90, of South East Road, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Westerly Hospital, Westerly. She was the wife of the late John Jacobsen and the late Howard Hart.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Harold K. and Alma (Ramsden) Powell, she had lived on Block Island since 1947.
Mrs. Hart worked as a statistician for the State of Rhode Island Department of Human Services before retiring. She was a graduate of Pawtucket East High School, and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island.
She is survived by one daughter, Alison Male of Pawtucket; one son, John Jacobsen, Jr. of Block Island; two grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. She was the mother of the late April McLaughlin, and the sister of the late Beryl Sokoloski.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019
