FRANK, H ALAN "Bud"
89, of Palm Beach Gardens and formerly of Providence, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 with his wife Ellie by his side. He was born in Providence on May 26, 1930, the son of Haskell and Belle Frank. He was married to Ellie Frank for 62 years, and had three children, Robbie Frank (deceased), Lisa Edelson, and Harley Frank. He is also survived by his grandchildren Benzi and Mia Edelson and Ross, Adrienne, and Drew Frank, and his son-in-law Geoff Edelson and daughter-in-law Donna Frank. He was known for his generosity, sense of humor, and love of family and friends—"Everybody loved Buddy."
Bud graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1951. Bud became the third generation of family management at Union Paper & Stationery Co., a Providence company established by his grandfather Moses Frank in 1898 and continued by his father Haskell Frank. Bud broke new ground investing in converting equipment, a bag machine, pioneering the way for Union Industries and ultimately Admiral Packaging. Bud successfully headed the company for 45 years. A great salesman, Bud grew the business with his magnetic sense of humor and attention to his customers. Bud had a deep love of Admiral Packaging and instilled a strong foundation that the company continues to build upon today.
Bud filled his life with adventure. He was an avid skier, pilot and golfer, but did not stop there. From Nantucket to Papua New Guinea, Bud and his wife Ellie were able to travel the world; in New Zealand, Bud went bungee jumping, but for free, as he was over seventy years old!
Bud was absolutely a people person; he will be remembered for making others laugh at every opportunity, not just his friends and family, but perfect strangers too. Bud was always out and about, cheering on the Patriots and Red Sox, listening to James Taylor at Tanglewood, and meeting friends for breakfast at the 19th Hole.
Bud was passionate about the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center, the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation, and Sophia Academy, amongst others.
Bud's funeral will be on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Avenue, Providence, RI with burial to follow at Lincoln Park Cemetery. Shiva will be held at the home of Harley and Donna Frank on Wednesday from 7:00 – 9:00 PM, and Thursday from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 7:00 – 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one's . www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019