Beecroft, H. Bud

H. Bud Beecroft passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 in Ocala Florida. Bud was born in Syracuse NY and graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas TX. He attended Texas Tech University and Southern Methodist University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the Marine Corps Reserve. Bud also played football and ran track in high school and college. After college, Bud entered Naval Flight Training and after 18 months in Pensacola, FL and Corpus Christi, TX he earned his Navy Wings and was commissioned as a naval officer. Bud served in Korea during the Korean War as a Navy Pilot. He was owner of Beecroft Chevrolet for 26 years and Beecroft Honda Car Co. for 13 years both located in Providence, RI. Bud became involved with Naples, Florida in the early 1960's.

Bud is a former member of the Warwick Country Club in Rhode Island and Port Royal Club of Naples, Florida. He enjoyed tennis, golf, scuba diving and skiing and was also coached preteen POP Warner Football in Rhode Island for nine years.

Bud loved life and lived it to the fullest and was fortunate to have had a wonderful family and so many friends in Naples and Rhode Island to help make his life's journey so special. He will be missed greatly by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister and nephews.

Bud's services will be private.



