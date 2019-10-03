|
|
HAYES , THE REV. DR. H. DAEHLER
died Sept. 27th Husband of Rev. Joy Utter, father of Mark Hayes & Elaine Hayes Pearl. He was the Conference Minister of the RI Conference UCC. A Memorial Service of Celebration for his life will be held at 11 a.m. on October 19 for relatives & friends at Seekonk Congregational Church, UCC. An Interfaith Service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving for the Conference Churches & Clergy will take place on October 26 at 11 am at Central Congregational Church UCC Providence. Gifts to Seekonk Congregational Church, U.C.C. 600 Fall River Avenue, Seekonk, MA 02771. Arrangements by J.H. WILLIAMS & CO.
Complete obituary at www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 3, 2019