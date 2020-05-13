|
|
BROWN, JR., H. GEORGE
73, of West Warwick passed May 10, 2020. He was husband of the late Teresa (Doti) Brown; son of the late Herman G. and Pauline (Shanley) Brown-Fallon; stepfather of William Silva, Rose McClarnon and Diane Cazzarro; grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 4 and brother of William Brown and Michael Fallon. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory to the Shriner; RI Chapter, 1 Rhodes Place, Cranston, RI 02905. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020