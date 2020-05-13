Home

H. George Brown Jr.

H. George Brown Jr. Obituary
BROWN, JR., H. GEORGE
73, of West Warwick passed May 10, 2020. He was husband of the late Teresa (Doti) Brown; son of the late Herman G. and Pauline (Shanley) Brown-Fallon; stepfather of William Silva, Rose McClarnon and Diane Cazzarro; grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 4 and brother of William Brown and Michael Fallon. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory to the Shriner; RI Chapter, 1 Rhodes Place, Cranston, RI 02905. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020
