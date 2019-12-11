Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865

H. Glenn Britland


1946 - 2019
H. Glenn Britland Obituary
BRITLAND, H. GLENN
72, of Seekonk, MA passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Bonnie (Laird) Britland, RN and the son of the late Harold L. and Beverly T. (Blower) Britland.
Glenn was born in Pawtucket on December 17, 1946. He and his wife Bonnie were married in Seekonk on May 3, 1969. They recently celebrated fifty years of marriage. They resided in Seekonk for the past 34 years.
He graduated from New England Tech, became a master plumber, and started his own company, New England Plumbing & Heating Company. He later worked for Miriam Hospital, Providence for 31 years, retiring in 2010. During these years, he volunteered many hours and worked as an animal control officer at the Seekonk Animal Shelter.
Mr. Britland was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He had a smile and a twinkle in his eye that would melt your heart and instantly make your day bright. He would entertain many singing with his amazing voice and playing various instruments. He loved animals, especially helping those in need. He was a ham radio operator and took pleasure being outdoors, fishing, boating, and camping as well as spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed spending many hours making cherished memories with his granddaughter, Cassidy-lyn and his treasured dog, Ginger.
Besides his cherished wife, he is survived by his loving children, David Britland and wife Julie, Tara-lyn Flanagan and husband Timothy, his dear granddaughter Cassidy-lyn Flanagan, all of Pawtucket; one brother, Fred Britland of Seekonk, MA; his beloved step granddaughters, Melanie George and Katana Montalvon; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws, especially his sister-in-law Barbara Plante.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours from 9:30-11:00 AM with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14 at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln RI. Reception to follow. His burial will be private.
Contributions in Mr. Britland's memory to Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck Street, Seekonk, MA 02771 or Brigham & Women's Hospital Cardiac Unit, 70 Francis Street, Boston, MA 02115 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
