|
|
DARCY, H. PATRICIA, "PAT", (STREKER)
91, formerly of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Victoria Court in Cranston.
She was the beloved wife of the late William T. Darcy. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Joseph A. Streker, DDS and Susan D. (Casey) Streker. She was a resident of Johnston for over forty years.
Mrs. Darcy was an elementary school teacher at various schools within the Cranston School System for thirty-five years until retiring in 1990. She was a communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international honor society in education.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan D. Kaplan and her husband Kenneth of West Warwick and Patricia A. Condon and her husband Richard of Fall River, MA; a son, William S. Darcy and his wife Bonnita of Cranston; four grandchildren and a great grandson. She was the sister of the late Marie Streker and Katherine E. "Betty" Bennett.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019