|
|
MURPHY, H. PATRICIA (REARDON)
Pat, as she was known to all, was called to her eternal resting place on Feb. 11, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Murphy for 67 years. They formerly resided on Brewster Drive in Warwick.
She was born in New York City on St. Patrick's Day, of which she was most proud to say, to the late Daniel J. Reardon, Sr. and Delia (Lahiff) Reardon. A graduate of St. Xavier Academy, she was a member of its Alumnae Association. Pat was employed at New England Telephone Co. for 15 years, retiring in 1986.
She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. A parishioner of St. Timothy Church, she was a past member of its Women's Club.
Pat enjoyed many hobbies and was very talented at ceramics, painting, miniatures, and especially at sewing and cake decorating. Some of her favorite times were spent puttering in the garden and swimming in her pool.
She is survived by a son, Daniel E. Murphy of Warwick; 3 daughters, Michaela Scalera (Vincent) of Cranston, Patricia Miller (Robert) of East Greenwich and Kathleen Murphy (Roger Chenail) of Woonsocket; a brother, John J. Reardon (Brenda) of Falmouth, MA; a granddaughter, Katie Rossi (Anthony) and two great-grandsons, Oliver & Elliott.
She was the sister of the late Daniel J. Reardon, Jr.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, February 17, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020