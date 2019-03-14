|
CARPENTER, H. WILLIAM
A third-generation funeral director and retired President of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. He was 89.
For nearly 62 years he was the beloved husband of Joyce (Barton) Carpenter. Father of Karen L. Monteiro (husband Mark), Craig W. Carpenter (wife Susie) and of the late Todd B. Carpenter. "Poppy" of four grandchildren: Kelsey N. Casey (husband Brandon), Lauren V. Richards (husband Kyle), Kyle A. Carpenter & Alexander J. Grover and three great grandchildren: Avery, Lucas & Hudson with whom he immensely enjoyed spending time.
Born in Providence to Linn M. Carpenter Sr. and Thelma C. (Cann) Carpenter, he was predeceased by his brother Linn M. Carpenter Jr. and by his twin sister, Jane B. Reid.
Bill lived in Cranston for 83 years. After graduating from Cranston High School in 1946, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served two tours of duty before being discharged in 1952. He was a graduate of Bryant College and of New England Institute of Applied Sciences in Boston. Passing the national and state board exams, he became a licensed funeral director/embalmer on August 16, 1954.
For 41 years he devoted himself to the service of grieving families. Working alongside his father and brother in their funeral home on Elmwood Avenue in Providence, he was later joined by his nephew, the late Stephen E. Carpenter, and his son, Craig, who became the fourth generation of family to enter the profession. Bill's vision and leadership enabled the family to expand their business to its present location, including a crematory, in West Warwick.
Semi-retiring in 1995, he & Joyce, enjoyed traveling all over the world and spending extended time at their home in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. While he never truly "retired" he made sure he found more and more time over the years to play golf and spend time with his family.
Bill loved being a "Cranstonian". For decades he dedicated himself in service to his beloved community, classmates and friends. His civic mindedness led him to share his passion for others, his business knowledge and his forward-thinking wisdom with such organizations as the YMCA, Cranston General Hospital, People's Baptist Church, Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, the Cranston Historical Society and the Cranston High Schools Athletic Scholarship Fund. In honor of his devotion, he was inducted into the Cranston Hall of Fame in 1991.
A 65-year member of the Masonic Fraternity he devoted most of those years active with the Rhode Island Shriners. He was a long-time member of Warwick Country Club; the Royal Order of Jesters Providence Court #71 and the Marine Corps Association.
His funeral service will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, on Monday, March 18 at 10 AM. His life will be celebrated during calling hours at the funeral home on Sunday, March 17 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM. Burial with military honors will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.
In appreciation for the loving care Bill received at Saint Elizabeth's, donations in his memory made to Saint Elizabeth Community, 2365 Post Road, Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886 would be greatly appreciated.
To read his complete obituary and share remembrances of him, please visit carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
