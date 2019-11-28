|
|
STEIN, HADASSAH,
Born March 26, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York
Died November 27, 2019 in Providence, Rhode Island
Treasured wife of the late Jerome L. Stein. Educated at Brooklyn College (Classics), the Jewish Theological Seminary (Hebrew Literature), University of Chicago and Yale University (Classics), The Hebrew University in Jerusalem (Sumarian and Akkadian). Hadassah was a lifelong Judaic scholar, and known for her intellectual curiosity, love of Hebrew language and literature, and her incisive wit.
She leaves behind her children Seth (Carol) Stein, Gil Stein (Liz Reistroffer), Ilana (Abraham) Ben-Ze'ev. She was the Savta of Rachel, Abby & Hannah, Jonathan & Leora, and the late David Stein. She was the sister-in-law of Sam and Sherry Stein. She was predeceased by her siblings Evelyn Greenberg and Mordechai Levow. Hadassah also leaves behind her beloved companion Jodie L. Levasseur and team of dedicated caregivers Annette Rodriguez, Leiza Rodriguez, Corina Garcia, Phylicia Anderson, Jenny Traskauskas and Jatna Jerez.
Funeral will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave, Providence with burial at Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Rd, Warwick. Shiva will be Sunday-Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at her home with Minyan at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Temple Emanu-El, a food bank, or the .
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019