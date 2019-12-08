Home

Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Church
70 Jefferson St
Providence, RI
Hagop Anmahian Obituary
ANMAHIAN, HAGOP
81, died Thursday at the Miriam Hospital. He was the husband of the late Anastasia (Avamova) Anmahian.
Hagop was born in Bulgaria and had lived in Providence for about 25 years. He was a lifelong and very talented musician.
He leaves a daughter: Aussia Reed of Providence, a son Suren Anmahian of Bulgaria, a brother Harutun Anmahian also in Bulgaria and 4 grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Aharon Anmahian.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10am in Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Church, 70 Jefferson St. Providence to which all are invited. Calling hours Tuesday from 4 to 7pm in the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman St., Providence. Donations in his memory may be made to StS Sahag and Mesrob Church. Complete obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
