Hallie T. Metcalfe

Hallie T. Metcalfe Obituary
METCALFE, HALLIE T.
89, of Cranston, died peacefully at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert W. Metcalfe. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Hallis L. West & Olga M. (Goodloff) West.
Mrs. Metcalfe was a bookkeeper at Cormack-Routhier Agency for many years until her retirement. She loved counted cross-stitching, spending time at Echo Lake in Pascoag for over 50 years, and her puppy dog "Buddy".
She leaves her loving children: Dwain E. Davis of Cranston, Sherrye L. Burrows & her husband Walter of Exeter & step-daughters, E. Carol Metacalfe of East Providence & Ellen C. Metcalfe of Cumberland. Cherished grandmother of Carolyn E. Belisle & her husband Peter, Jaime A. Davis, Heather J. Rourke & her husband John, & eight great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Carol Wilber & her husband Ralph of Greenville & the late Olga Layton & Leland West.
Her funeral service was held at the CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD with burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours have been respectfully omitted.
Gifts in her memory to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
