Hannah Craig

Craig, Hannah

101, formerly of Rumford Towers, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Evergreen House Health Center. She was the wife of the late Russell S. Craig.

Born in Westport, MA. she was a daughter of the late James and Mary (Davenport) Shoesmith. Mrs. Craig worked for the former Bayberry House Gift Shop and Bryant University before she retired. Hannah enjoyed gardening, square dancing, singing, cooking and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and had the original Shirley Temple doll. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Hannah loved everyone and everyone loved her. She lived for her children and grandchildren. She was a special lady who will be sadly missed.

She leaves three children, Carol Fournier of South Carolina, Faith Hanrahan and her husband David of Rumford and Russell B. Craig of California, six grandchildren, Kathryn Wood, Karen Owens, Steven Fournier, Craig Gottmann-Hanrahan, Heather Hanrahan and Russell K. Craig, five great grandchildren, April, Kristin, Emma, Ava and Hanna, three great great grandchildren, Casey, Paige and Eli and one brother, Stephen Shoesmith. She was the twin sister of the late Elsie Cochran.

Que Sera, Sera. Whatever will be will be.

Her funeral service will be private.



