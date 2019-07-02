Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Happy Angelina (Ross) Hickey RN
HICKEY, HAPPY ANGELINA (Ross), RN
68, passed away Sunday, June 30 2019, at home with her family. She was the beloved wife of James J. Hickey, PFD (Ret), and a daughter of the late Ovila and Christine (Drew) Ross. Beloved mother of Thomas Miller, PFD, Aaron Hickey, Madison Hickey and Carrie Miller; sister of Frank, John, Thomas, Martin and Shirley Ross, Sharon Garofalo, Melinda Potter, Olive Fontaine, and the late Forest, George and Philip Ross and Corrine Cutler; grandmother of Amanda, Angel, Adam, and Alyvia. She was one of thirteen children, and was taken from St. Aloysius Home and put in the care of the late Willy Mafeo and family. She was a graduate of CCRI and RI College, with a degree in Nursing. She was employed by Evergreen Health Center and was a CASA volunteer, Citizens Police patrol, Red Cross Disaster Control, Meals-On-Wheels and the RI Community Food Bank. Happy was a kidney donor.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3-5 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a reception to follow at the Radisson Hotel, 2081 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886. Her funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 am in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed for someone else in her honor, as she did for others throughout her life. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019
