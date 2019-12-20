|
RYDER, JR., HARL EDGAR
81, professor emeritus in the Economics Department at Brown University, passed away on December 15, 2019, at HopeHealth Hospice and Pallative Care surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary (Kingsolver) Ryder, sons Jonathan (Lynda), David (Betty), and Benjamin (Heather). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Shane Deoliviera, Michael Ryder and Sofia Ryder, two nieces and several cousins.
He was born on July 11, 1938 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois of parents Harl Edgar Ryder, Sr. and Pearl (Kirkpatrick) Ryder. He received his BA and MS from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana and his Ph.D in Economics from Stanford University. He taught at Brown University from 1965 to 2005 and served as chairman of the Economics Department from 1974- 1981. He was a visiting lecturer in universities in Bonn, Germany, Barcelona, Spain, and Egham, UK.
He was an active member of Beneficent Congregational Church and served as treasurer of the church and Beneficent Society and was a member of the church choir for over 30 years.
There will be a private family burial. A Memorial Service will be held January 12, 2020 at 2pm in the Beneficent Congregational Church, UCC, 300 Weybossett Street, Providence. Calling hours at 1pm in the Meeting House prior to the service. Contributions in his memory may be made to "BETTER LIVES RI" P.O. Box 5639, Providence, RI, 02903. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020