|
|
MACKINNEY, JR., HAROLD AUSTIN "BOOLA"
84, of Rumford and Vero Beach, Florida, died peacefully in the presence of his family on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Harold was the son of the late Harold A. and Amey Kenyon Howarth Mackinney. Harold is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Corrigan Mackinney and three children: Lynn Austin Mackinney of San Diego, CA, Steven Mackinney and Sarah Mackinney, both of NYC, NY. He was predeceased by his son, Bradford Andrew Mackinney and his sister, Amey Harrison.
Harold graduated from Moses Brown School, with the class of 1952. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1956 from Harvard University, where he was a member of the Spee club. After college, Harold joined the National Guard, where he served for four years. He made his career in finance for 45 years, becoming the chairman and chief executive officer of Fleet / Norstar Advisers, at Fleet Financial Group. Harold managed some $22 billion dollars, while delivering average annual returns at around 16.7% -- a percentage point above Standard & Poor's 500-stock index. FORTUNE Magazine referred to Him as "The money manager's version of fashion's Mr. Blackwell".
Harold was a true gentleman and loyal friend. Honest, and personable, he possessed a dry wit and loved a good story. He enjoyed a good book, riding waves at The Dunes Club with his children, an afterwork squash match, attending baseball and basketball games and most of all, meeting up with his friends for a round of golf.
The importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, and equality across the board, was paramount to Harold. He served on the board of directors for Women and Infants Hospital, Children's Friend and Service, Moses Brown and Lincoln Schools. He was member of Riomar Country Club, in Vero Beach Florida, The Agawam Hunt, The Dunes Club and Point Judith Country Club, in Rhode Island. He was a member of the US Seniors Golf Association. Harold was an ardent supporter of local charities, animal rights groups and community organizations, especially those that were focused on giving a helping hand to those in need.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 10:30 am in St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 50 Orchard Ave, Providence, RI. Burial will be private. Visiting hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers; donations in his memory to Tockwotton On The Waterfront, or The of Rhode Island, would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019