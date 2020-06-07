Dr. Harold Merton Harger Jr.
Harger, Jr., Dr. Harold Merton
Dr. Harold M. Harger, Jr., 87, of Palm City, passed away peacefully at Salerno Bay Health and Rehabilitation in Stuart on May 30, 2020.
He was born in Jacksonville, FL and had been a resident of Palm City for 26 years. Harold graduated from Tulane University Medical School and was a practicing radiologist in Rhode Island for many years before retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. An avid boater for most of his life, Harold was a long-standing member of the Florida Coast Guard Auxiliary, serving in many capacities, including Flotilla Commander and IO Officer, during his tenure. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes in his spare time and was a member of Aero Modeler Associations in both Rhode Island and Florida.
Harold is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Madelyn K. Harger, of Port St. Lucie, FL; sister, Muriel (Kit) Lipps and her husband Fred of Metairie, LA; daughter, Donna L. Harmon of Coventry, RI; grandchildren Trevor W. Harmon, Tyler J. Harmon, Tanner R. Wilkins and Sierra N. Wilkins; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shirley E. Wilkins; son, H. Kevin Harger and his former wife, Janice H. Godbout.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, services will be held in Palm City at a later date to be determined.


Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
