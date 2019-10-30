|
HORWITZ, DR. HAROLD MILTON
a prominent Rheumatologist in Rhode Island, died peacefully, at home on October 28. He was 76.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Eileen Shaw Horwitz of Fall River, Massachusetts and his children Joshua Mark Horwitz and wife Carmel of Boulder, CO, Jill Horwitz Cohen and husband Andrew of Berkeley, CA, two grandsons Jasper and Eli, and a brother, Bruce and wife Lois of Newton, MA. He was the son of Dr. Manuel and Minette Horwitz.
Dr. Horwitz, an Eagle Scout, was a graduate of Classical High School, Union College, and Tufts Medical School. He began his medical training as an intern and first year resident at Rhode Island Hospital and then continued his residency at University Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Harold then spent two years in the United States Army Medical Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C. as a Major and Chief of Rheumatology, after which he completed a Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center.
Dr. Horwitz was one of the first Rheumatologists in RI and went on to develop a highly respected private practice in his community. He was an academic appointee at the Brown University Program of Medicine, he was the Chief of Rheumatology and an attending physician at both the Miriam and Pawtucket Memorial Hospitals. Dr. Horwitz was also an attending physician at the Rhode Island Hospital and a member of the consulting staff at Kent County Hospital.
During his career he was the President of the RI Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation and was the first recipient of their Hall of Fame Award, he was was also the President of the RI Society of Internal Medicine. Dr. Horwitz was on the board of the Lupus Society and Temple Beth El.
Dr. Horwitz, an accomplished cyclist, skier and sailor, who loved to travel the world, will be remembered as a physician devoted to his wife, family and patients. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will take place at Temple Beth El, 90 Orchard Ave in Providence at 1pm on Thursday October 31st.
Shiva will be held at his late residence.
To assist with the research of Frontotemporal Disorders, donations may be in his memory to "MGH Dr. Dickerson Lab" (Memo: "Dementia Research")
For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2019