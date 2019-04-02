Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Burial
Following Services
Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Front St
Lincoln, RI
DUFFY, HAROLD S.
82, passed on March 31, 2019. He was the husband of Joan (Clang) Duffy. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April. He was the son of the late Helen Duffy and father of Brian and Keith Duffy, Christine Feyo and Colleen Ducker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3rd at 10am in St. Jude Church, Front St, Lincoln. Burial will be in RI veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation will be held THIS EVENING from 6pm until 8pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
