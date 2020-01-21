|
RENNICK, HARPER ROSE
beloved daughter of Ashley and Kevin Rennick Jr., passed away quietly surrounded by her loving family at Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA. In her short life, Harper captured the hearts of many; the NICU nurses and doctors at Women's & Infants Hospital, the amazing surgeons and nurses on her cardiac team at BCH and, of course, every member of her family. Besides her parents, Harper leaves three brothers, Conner, Carter and Killian, her paternal grandparents Kevin and Michelle Rennick, maternal grandparents Maurice and Sandra Martin, Debra and Peter Spencer, and many aunts and uncles. Services for Harper will be private. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Harper's name to Boston Children's Hospital or The Children's Heart Foundation.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 21, 2020