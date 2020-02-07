Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Cross Mills Baptist Church
4403 Old Post Rd
Charlestown, RI
Harriet (Dudley) Arnold


1924 - 2020
Harriet (Dudley) Arnold Obituary
Arnold, Harriet (Dudley)
95, of Charlestown, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late C. John Arnold, daughter of the late Hayden and Louise (Hagerty) Dudley, mother of Nicholas H. Mook (Ina Cooke), Joanne M. Halpin (William), stepsons, Jonathan Arnold (Barbara), and Jamie Arnold (Sandra).
Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11AM at Cross Mills Baptist Church, 4403 Old Post Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
