Harriet C. Sitze

Harriet C. Sitze Obituary
SITZE, HARRIET C.,
(Foster) 95 passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Walter Sitze and the daughter of the late Walter S. Foster and the late Helen M. (Mello) O'Brien. She was the beloved mother of Jeffrey S. Sitze and grandmother of Kierra M. (Sitze) Liske and her husband Scott D. Liske, Dimitri S. and Alexander S. Sitze. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:30 – 11 am with a service at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park in Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mark Episcopal Church, 111 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
