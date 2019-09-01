Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Rehoboth Congregational Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Brisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet E. Brisson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet E. Brisson Obituary
BRISSON, HARRIET E
Harriet Brisson passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 of natural causes. She is survived by her son, Erik Brisson, and grandchildren, Cole Sullivan Brisson and Celia Sullivan Brisson.
She was married to David W Brisson until his death in 1982; beyond being husband and wife, they were collaborators on numerous projects, publications, and shows.
Her career as professor, studio artist, editor, and mentor spanned more than five decades.
A memorial service will be held at the Rehoboth Congregational Church, 2:00pm on Friday, September 20.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.