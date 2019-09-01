|
BRISSON, HARRIET E
Harriet Brisson passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 of natural causes. She is survived by her son, Erik Brisson, and grandchildren, Cole Sullivan Brisson and Celia Sullivan Brisson.
She was married to David W Brisson until his death in 1982; beyond being husband and wife, they were collaborators on numerous projects, publications, and shows.
Her career as professor, studio artist, editor, and mentor spanned more than five decades.
A memorial service will be held at the Rehoboth Congregational Church, 2:00pm on Friday, September 20.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 1, 2019