Choi, Harriet KrogerHarriet Kroger Choi, 84, passed away peacefully in her home in Poinciana, FL on October 10 with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Edward Choi, MD, her two children, Christopher and David, and two grandchildren, AJ and Eva.A private memorial service will be held on October 24th. Please visit www.byles.com for more info or to leave condolences.