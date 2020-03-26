|
McGuire , Harriet O.
Harriet O. McGuire passed away peacefully on Saturday March 21, 2020 at the age of 88 in her residence in Virginia.
Harriet is survived by three sons and three daughters: Timothy McGuire and his wife Beth Myers, Thomas McGuire and his wife Colleen Handrigan, James McGuire, Maureen Goodwin and her husband Peter, Helen Lewis and her husband Jeff, and Eileen Slovak and her husband Nicholas. A full obituary may be viewed at www.adamsgreen.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2020