Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Grunberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet R. Grunberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet R. Grunberg Obituary
GRUNBERG, Harriet R.
85, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Sydney Grunberg. Born in Fall River, MA, a daughter of the late Aaron and Lena (Dondis) Solotist, she was a longtime resident of Cranston. She was the treasurer for a finance company for many years. Harriet was a member of Temple Emanu-El, a life-member of both Hadassah and the former Jewish Home for the Aged, and a member of the Women's League of Temple Beth Shalom in Las Vegas. Dear sister of the late Frances Levien. Devoted friend of Angelina Palmieri, Maria Del Signore, and Angela Iaonnitti. Funeral services will be held WEDNESDAY, January 29th at 11:00 a.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to . Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -