GRUNBERG, Harriet R.
85, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Sydney Grunberg. Born in Fall River, MA, a daughter of the late Aaron and Lena (Dondis) Solotist, she was a longtime resident of Cranston. She was the treasurer for a finance company for many years. Harriet was a member of Temple Emanu-El, a life-member of both Hadassah and the former Jewish Home for the Aged, and a member of the Women's League of Temple Beth Shalom in Las Vegas. Dear sister of the late Frances Levien. Devoted friend of Angelina Palmieri, Maria Del Signore, and Angela Iaonnitti. Funeral services will be held WEDNESDAY, January 29th at 11:00 a.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to . Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020