BABLENIS, HARRY CONSTANTINE
An Icon of The Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, best known as Papou Lambi, passed away peacefully at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family in his Cranston Rhode Island home, after a short and unexpected illness.
Harry was born on February 10, 1931 in Volos, Greece to Constantinos and Eleni Bablenis. He grew up on the beautiful island of Skiathos as the younger brother of his late siblings Elias Bablenis and Maria Vlahos. Harry developed a sense of adventure going on to become a Merchant Marine Sailor, sailing around the world sharing his tails of adventure with his family.
Harry proudly became a United States citizen in 1963, he went on to work in the food service industry working at the Shepard Tea Room and the Colony Hotel, eventually becoming a chef. He lived the American Dream, starting his own company, Rhode Island Poultry, and going on to start a family.
Harry was married in The Church of the Annunciation in 1960 to his beautiful late wife Mary Georgeadys. As a devoted family man, Harry took on the responsibility of caring for the Georgeadys family including his wife Mary's mother Melachrini and youngest sibling Constance. His love for food and his community led him to organize and cook the food for the Church festival since it's inception in 1983.
Harry is survived by his three daughters, Dr. Elena Bablenis Haveles, her husband Col. (Ret.) US Army Paul Haveles and their children Andrew and Harry. Nikki Koutros, her husband Dr. Elias G. Koutros and their children Lt. George E. Koutros, USN, his wife Kaytelyn, Harry, and Mary. Karen Bablenis and her long-time companion John Mulrath.
Harry enjoyed spending time with the Koutros family dogs Cupid and Atlas and most of all his daily companion Roo, the Dog of John and Karen, whom he enjoyed walking with every day.
Papou Harry was excited and proud that his fellow sailor and grandson George and his wife Kaytelyn informed him that he will be a great grandfather.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday at 10:00 am in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Providence. VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Church of the Annunciation Memorial Fund, 175 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston, RI 02920 OR HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 OR , 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite# 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020