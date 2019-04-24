|
COSTANTINO, HARRY
89, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Marra) Costantino for 63 years. Born in Johnston, he was the son of the late Harry and Anna (Bucci) Costantino.
Harry was the owner and operator of H.C. Fence Company, Inc. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of the UCT Hall in Johnston for over 25 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Harry Costantino, III. He was the brother of the late Vilma Cola and Norma Costantino Morrissey.
His funeral will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visitation Thursday 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory may be made to: Our Lady of Grace Memorial Society, 4 Lafayette St., Johnston, RI 02919 or Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, 399 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence, RI 02911. maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019